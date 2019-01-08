Quote: Cris Cyborg Beat Herself At UFC 232

A lot of fans were shocked at how quickly Cris Cyborg’s loss came at UFC 232.

Last month (Sat. December 29, 2018), UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes finished Cyborg in under a minute. With the win, she also became the new 145-pound champion. “The Lioness” is now the first-ever women’s “champ c hamp ” in UFC history. Cyborg’s coach, Jason Parillo, told MMA Junkie that he believes the Brazilian beat herself in California:

“I saw Cris go out there and beat herself,” Parillo said. “I’ve said it in many interviews before, and it was always my biggest concern – which is her just going for broke, losing the plot and swinging wild. Just going back to old school Cyborg.

“Because I told her that the higher we climb the ladder, we’re not going to be able to get away with this style. We need to think a little bit more and stay behind the jab.”

Before her loss to Nunes, Cyborg hadn’t been defeated since her MMA debut in 2005. After that, Cyborg had established herself as the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport. She went on to become the UFC’s first-ever female featherweight champion. Cyborg picked up the biggest win of her career in December of 2017, besting former bantamweight champion Holly Holm to defend her title at UFC 219.

However, her dominance was ended by Nunes in front of millions of fight fans watching around the world. Now, Cyborg is gunning for a rematch with her fellow countrywoman.

But it looks like that isn’t very likely to occur as of right now.