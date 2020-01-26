Curtis Blaydes Punches Out Junior dos Santos – UFC Raleigh Results

Spread the word!













Finally, in our UFC Raleigh main event, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head.

Round 1:

Blaydes failed on a few takedown attempts to open up. The pair exchange leg kicks. Blaydes punches forward but can’t get in on a takedown. Blaydes now gets in deep on a takedown against the cage. An accidental low blow from Blaydes temporarily stops the fight. Dos Santos doing great to move out of the way of Blaydes’ attempts to dip down for a takedown. A nice right-hand lands for Blaydes. Blaydes with another pair of right hands that land. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Blaydes comes forward with some nice shots that are landing. Dos Santos just has a high kick blocked. A huge right-hand lands for Blaydes and now Blaydes is blitzing in with a barrage. Dos Santos is hurt and that’s it, the referee has called it.

Official Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Junior dos Santos via R2 TKO (punches, 1:06)