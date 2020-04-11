Cub Swanson Targeting November Return Following Torn ACL

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight Cub Swanson is aiming to return to the Octagon in November.

Swanson ended a four-fight losing skid following a back-and-forth war with Kron Gracie at UFC Tampa back in October. He was looking to get back in the swing of things soon after.

However, he would tear his ACL and meniscus during a Quintet Ultra grappling match with former UFC veteran Jake Shields in December. He has since undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

And given the current COVID-19 situation with all UFC events currently indefinitely postponed, “Killer” is looking at the bright side as he hopes to return to action before the end of the year:

“I think the biggest thing about my comeback is I had a date of around November and nothing’s stopping me from that,” Swanson said on an Instagram post. “This whole thing, it’s really challenged me to stay focused. I look at it on the bright side like I’ve picked a great time to be injured so I’m just focusing on being at home with my kids and enjoying my time, and knowing that I will be back by November.

“If there’s fights going on, I will be in them, I will be ready and I will be better than ever.”

