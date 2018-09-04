Cub Swanson Has Two Reasons Why He’s Okay With Celebrities Fight In UFC

Cub Swanson has two reasons that he believes the UFC should allow celebrities to fight inside of the Octagon in an MMA bout.

Where It Began

This has been an odd topic as of late as first former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre came out to pitch his theory on it. Then former UFC heavyweight star turned comedian Brendan Schaub somewhat sided with the idea.

The topic surfaced once again when a celebrity boxing match between well-known YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul took place. This bout drew an estimated 750,000 people who paid $10 to watch last month.

Although these two stars have a big social media influence as individuals, they aren’t fighters at heart. However, they did draw big on pay-per-view, which isn’t something the UFC hasn’t done a great job of in 2018.

It all comes down to the current entertainment era of the UFC as they are all about making big money. Allowing former WWE Champion CM Punk fight in the Octagon not just once but twice is the best example of that and he got owned.

Cub Swanson Has Two Reasons

Swanson recently took to his official Twitter account to explain why he’s in favor of this happening by writing the following:

“Personally I like when random famous people want to fight in the @UFC (for two reasons). 1. It usually brings many new eyes to our sport. 2. It quickly reminds people that there are many levels to this -All I ask is that they stay on the prelims.”

Swanson is coming off a loss to Renato Moicano by first round submission on August 4, 2018 at the UFC 227 pay-per-view event.