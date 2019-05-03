Cub Swanson Discusses TJ Dillashaw’s EPO Failure Before UFC Ottawa

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 9’s Cub Swanson is looking to continue his winning ways north of the border as he looks to go 3-0 in Canada.

For Swanson, it was business as usual as he prepared for this weekend’s fight. Except for one thing, that is – the T.J. Dillashaw EPO news.

While that doesn’t directly affect Swanson, they are teammates, however. Still, Swanson found out the news just like the rest of us.

“I kind of found out like everybody else,” Swanson said at a media day in support of UFC on ESPN+ 9 (via MMA Junkie). “It was quite a shock because as far as our team, we have standards and stuff like that about being honest and going through stuff. But he’s still a part of our team, and it’s a decision he made. We forgive him for it. It’s unfortunate.”

Dillashaw has fessed up to his EPO use. However, the collateral damage has been done to his teammates and the court of public opinion is quick to convict.

“Obviously, I didn’t like being put in pictures and the whole team being accused of stuff – that’s not true,” Swanson said.

“He feels terrible about the whole situation, and the talking’s been pretty minimal (between him and I) because I was training for this fight. But we’re working past it. I think it did (shine a negative light on the team). But people can think what they want. I got drug tested more this camp, which is fine. I’m for more drug testing because I don’t do any of that – it doesn’t bother me.”

Although he is 2-0 in Canada, Swanson has been defeated in his last three fights. The SoCal native looks to snap a losing streak and make it a perfect 3-0 on Saturday (May 4, 2019) night.

“It definitely makes me upset with myself and my performances, so it makes me (pay more) attention to detail,” Swanson said about getting ready with the skid on his mind. “But going into the fight, I’m thinking about how I’m undefeated here in Canada, so that’s a streak I like a little better. I put a lot of attention into details, fixing mistakes, and I’m ready for this.”

Cub Swanson will fight Shane Burgos in a featured featherweight fight on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 9.