Khamzat Chimaev has been forming unlikely friendships as of late.

‘The Wolf’ has spent most of the past week training with Darren Till in Sweden and now he has apparently become buds with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chimaev recently reached out to the Manchester United player to invite him to come and watch his next fight. Ronaldo couldn’t make it but did have some words of encouragement for the streaking welterweight contender.

“He has a game that’s why he said he could not come. But he’s going to watch my fight, Chimaev said.

“When [Ronaldo] started following me, I wrote to him, he’s the champ. Then he wrote ‘SMESH EVERYBODY’. 100% brother. Then I invited him to my fight. I’m not a big fan of football, but this guy is big. One of the best guys in the world in football. He’s a nice guy.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Khamzat Chimaev Has Quickly Become One Of The Biggest Stars In MMA

Chimaev burst onto the scene in the summer of 2020 and made an instant impact when he fought twice in the space of 10 days.

Just 10 days later, Chimaev dropped down to welterweight to take on UFC debutante and Cage Warriors standout, Rhys McKee. This time he looked even better, dominating McKee from the opening bell and finding the finish inside the first round.

In September 2020, Chimaev moved to 3-0 in the UFC as he picked up the biggest win of his career with a spectacular one-punch KO of Gerald Meerschaert. The long-time UFC middleweight was a considerable step in opposition and many suspected that ‘GM3’ could spring the upset. However, Chimaev silenced his doubters with the first punch he landed which closed the show in just 17 seconds.

Chimaev returned from a year-long layoff at UFC 267. ‘The Wolf’ faced the toughest test of his 10-fight career when he squared off against Li Jingliang in Abu Dhabi.

‘Borz’ made the toughest test of his career to date look like a stroll in the park, submitting Jingliang in just over three minutes.

The 27-year-old is expected to face off against Gilbert Burns in his next fight. The welterweight duo have been in talks for what appears to be a number one contender fight for some time but the fight is not finalized although it is expected to take place in April or May.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will become the UFC welterweight champ in 2022?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.