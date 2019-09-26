Cris Cyborg ‘Would Love’ To Compete At WWE, AEW

Spread the word!













New Bellator signing Cris Cyborg is not ruling out venturing into the world of professional wrestling.

Cyborg recently signed with Bellator following her highly-publicized release from the UFC. She is expected to challenge Julia Budd for the promotion’s women’s featherweight title next.

However, Cyborg has always expressed an interest in competing in professional wrestling. In the past, she was even open to facing Ronda Rousey in WWE. And if a future opportunity were to present itself — whether it’s the WWE or AEW — she would have no hesitation in accepting:

“I love both AEW and WWE and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match,” Cyborg told MMA Fighting. “If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling.”

However, for now, the focus is purely on mixed martial arts. Cyborg plans on winning featherweight gold and in the process, becoming the first fighter to hold titles in the same weight class for four different organizations:

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class,” she added.

Cyborg last competed in July where she outpointed Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.

Are you interested in seeing Cyborg in the professional wrestling world?