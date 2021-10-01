Cris Cyborg has recently taken to Twitter to share the effect that Joe Rogan‘s controversial Comments had on her, which he made on his podcast in 2015. The Former UFC featherweight champion had this to say:

After listening to @joerogan make jokes that I would be the first @ufc fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete https://t.co/OIVcF254FR — shop w/ #BTC @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) September 30, 2021 After listening to @joerogan make jokes that I would be the first @ufc fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete.

This comes after Rogan and his podcast guest Tony Hinchcliffe began to make comments about Cyborg.

“I wouldn’t even know where to begin, he said. Where would I start?

“Her dick,” Rogan replied.

“She’s the only person who cuts weight by chopping off her dick.” said Hinchliff.

In an interview Cris Cyborg revealed that the comments made by the comedians had begun to affect her family.

“”My father called me from Brazil after hearing Joe Rogan‘s comments to tell me it felt like someone was stabbing him with a knife. Hearing your dad cry as he tells you this is not easy.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

She then went on Twitter to explain how it was affecting her children, saying “Why take it so seriously? No mother deserved to pick their kid up at school because they’re crying after all the school kids start repeating Rogan’s remarks which really were examples of sexual harassment.”

Back in 2015, Joe Rogan went on to take full responsibility for his comments.

“I shouldn’t have done it,” Rogan said. “I shouldn’t have said it. I do feel bad about it because I didn’t want to hurt her feelings.”

This isn’t the first time that Joe Rogan has received backlash for some of his comments and it certainly will not be the last.

What do you think? Did Joe Rogan’s comments take it too far?