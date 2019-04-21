Cris Cyborg Responds To Roxanne Modafferi’s Callout

UFC women’s flyweight contender Roxanne Modafferi picked up a pivotal, hard-fought win over the previously undefeated Antonina Shevchenko at yesterday’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. Cyborg had some light-hearted words about the callout that followed.

After the decision victory, “The Happy Warrior” was asked whom she was aiming to take on next in the Octagon. Modafferi jokingly responded she was looking to take on former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cyborg as a result of the victory.

That was a ridiculous callout to be certain. It was also an intelligent way for Modaferri to get her name in the headlines somewhat. The victory over Shevchenko, who is the sister of current UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, was solid enough in its own right. But even jokingly calling out a name like Cyborg was certainly some PR savvy from Modafferi.

Cyborg caught wind of the jest herself and responded with a video of herself shadow boxing in the Arizona desert. She correctly told ‘The Happy Warrior’ she ‘didn’t want that smoke’:

. @Roxyfighter you don’t want that smoke congrats on your performance #UFCSaintPetersburg

Modafferi then responded in the wee hours of the morning. She acknowledged she, in fact, did not: