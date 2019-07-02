Cris Cyborg Remains Focused On Next Fight Despite Expiration Of UFC Contract Looming

Spread the word!













Cris Cyborg has a big decision in front of her. But instead of worrying about it, she remains locked in on what’s next.

While doing a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion noted that she’s focused on her next fight instead of thinking about how this will be the last bout on her current contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion:

“I’m happy that my next fight is in Canada,” Cyborg said. “I have a lot of fans in Canada but never fought there before. I think it’s going to be a great fight. I know it’s the last fight fight in my contract, but, actually, I’m not thinking about that. I’m focused on one more fight in my career.”

“My career has had highs and lows, but I think that helps us to become more mature, to get better as a person, to learn, and to be an example for others,” Cyborg said. “There’s nothing personal between the UFC and I. I see it as business, so the decisions we make, that I make, what will happen, certainly will be something good for me. I’m not thinking about it right now, I really am focused on my next fight.”

Cyborg pointed out that the reason she’s not worried about her future is due to her legacy in the sport already being established, after having competed for some of the best promotions in the world. Should things not work out with the UFC, the Brazilian powerhouse will have no problem finding a new home, and a lucrative deal:

“I’ve fought for many promotions. EliteXC, Strikeforce champion, Invicta FC champion, the UFC, and I think the UFC is no different from the other promotions I’ve fought for before. It made my career and history stronger. Everybody already knew who Cris Cyborg was before I went to the UFC so, in reality, I brought my fans with me when I went to fight in the UFC. (My fans) campaigned to have me fighting in the UFC, and I’m happy with that.

“My story doesn’t end, of course. It will continue. Just like I’ve been in many promotions, I might continue fighting in the UFC… Right now I’m focused on my next fight, which is the most important thing for me at the moment.”

Cyborg will be facing Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240. This pay-per-view (PPV) event goes down on July 27 from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round of their co-headliner at UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. The fight, which marked Cyborg’s most recent Octagon appearance, went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

What are your thoughts on Cyborg’s mental game plan with this upcoming fight and her future with the UFC?