Cris Cyborg Explains Why Nunes Loss Won’t Impact UFC Contract Talks

Cris Cyborg explains why, in her mind, her recent loss to Amanda Nunes won’t impact how contract talks with UFC officials will go. The former UFC women’s featherweight champ is currently negotiating with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. The fight went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Now, she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions due to her shocking victory.

While doing a recent interview, Cyborg made it known that she doesn’t think this loss will impact her new UFC contract. Despite the obvious fact that she’s no longer a champion or her winning streak snapped, Cyborg has one reason behind her belief.

That is the fact that fight fans will continue to watch her fight, and that’s what should matter. She believes fans will want to see her return as a result, even if she’s not champion:

“It’s not about being the champion, it’s about who’s watching my fights,” Justino told MMA Fighting (H/T to MMAMania). “People will like to watch my fights if I’m champion or not champion, and for sure my next fight people will want to watch. I’m just going to continue my training and let my manager handle everything. I don’t have so many options left,” Justino said. “I think the only girl at 145 is Megan Anderson.”



