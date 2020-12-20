If you didn’t think Henry Cejudo could get any cringier, guess again.

Ahead of the Fighters Only awards, Cejudo partnered up with the organization to release a new rap video called “Cringe Ass Henry.”

The former flyweight and bantamweight champion can be seen lip-syncing words to the tune of the “WAP” song by Cardi B where he mocks the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and Sean O’Malley.

“Triple C” also made sure to poke fun at himself in the video where he mocked his own height among other things.

You can watch it below:

Cejudo retired earlier from mixed martial arts earlier this year after defending his bantamweight title against Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event in May.

However, he has repeatedly hinted at a return — especially if it’s at a chance at becoming a three-division champion by facing featherweight king Volkanovski.

What did you think of Cejudo’s new rap video?