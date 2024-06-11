Video – ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals he and Tim Kennedy would target Russian-Muslim fighters in the gym: ‘I hate them’

In a bit of news that’s really not all that surprising, UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone recently revealed that he and ex-MMA standout Tim Kennedy used to target and “destroy” Russian-Muslim fighters during their time together at JacksonWink MMA.

In a video clip recently released on Cerrone’s YouTube channel, the former lightweight title challenger claimed that Kennedy, who regularly competed as a middleweight inside the Octagon, would hone in on any Muslim fighters stepping into the gym, making it his priority to “do malicious sh*t” to them while ‘Cowboy’ cheered him on.

“The thing about Tim Kennedy is, he’s as American as apple pie. So when we were at [JacksonWink MMA] and any of the Russian-Muslim fighters would come in, Timmy would take it upon himself to just take down, smother, and absolutely destroy these dudes. “I’d be sitting there going, ‘Get them Tim’. He would annihilate them and I’d love it. He would smile and laugh and rub their face in the mat. He’d do malicious sh*t. I’d be like, ‘F**k yeh, Tim, that’s what I’m talking about’. He’d come back and be like, ‘I hate them’. I’d say, ‘Me too. I hate them but there’s nothing I can do, I’m 155 pounds, that dude is 200 pounds, and you’ve just destroyed him.'”

Cowboy Cerrone says Tim Kennedy used to take it upon himself to destroy the Russian/Muslim fighters at JacksonWink pic.twitter.com/9nKuEO7N4Z — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 11, 2024

MMA Fans slam ‘cowboy’ Cerrone and Tim Kennedy

As expected, Cerrone’s comments did not sit well with MMA fans who were quick to accuse the pair of being jealous of the success of Dagestani fighters.