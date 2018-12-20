Colby Covington: Nobody ‘Gives A F*ck’ About Nick Diaz Anymore

Colby Covington is currently wrapped up in a beef with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

But until that fight is made official, he’ll pass the time by attacking the likes of Nick Diaz. In a recent interview with BJ Penn Radio, Covington went after Diaz for “trying to keep his name in the headlines.” Diaz was believed to have agreed to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 in March.

However, the Stockton native recently shot that fight down. So now Covington flamed the eldest Diaz brother for his hard-partying ways and recent domestic violence arrest:

“He’s trying to keep his name in the headlines, get some media, get a couple of extra Instagram followers,” Covington said. “He ain’t here to fight man, he’s done, he’s washed up. He can’t even fight anymore.

“When’s the last time he got a win? Like last generation? Last decade? No one gives a fuck about him anymore. He’s out partying in Vegas, doing lines of coke, beating up chicks because he ain’t beating up no guys.

“That’s all he can do is beat up chicks. So we’ve got the little Stockton, little pussy, ain’t doing shit no more.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva. However, the fight was overturned to a no contest after both men tested for banned substances. As for Covington, despite having already lost his status as interim 170-pound titleholder, he’s still sporting the title in interviews.