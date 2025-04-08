Cory Sandhagen reveals His Top OnlyFans Subscriber Being his UFC Rival: ‘He likes when I insult him’

Former interim bantamweight championship challenger, Cory Sandhagen has claimed his incoming UFC Des Moines opponent, Deiveson Figueiredo is apparently his biggest fan on his OnlyFans account — making some outlandish claims about the Brazilian to boot.

Sandhagen, the current number four ranked divisional challenger, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi last summer, dropping a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in the pair’s title eliminator.

Prior to that, the Colorado native turned in three consecutive triumphs, turning in a pair of decisions over Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and a knockout success against Song Yadong.

As for former flyweight kingpin, Figueiredo, the exciting bantamweight headlined UFC Fight Night Macau back in November, suffering a shutout unanimous decision loss against common-foe and former undisputed gold holder, Petr Yan.

Cory Sandhagen reveals Deiveson Figueiredo is subbed to his OnlyFans

However, set to share the Octagon in a long-anticipated pairing next month, Sandhagen has claimed his incoming Brazilian rival, Figueiredo is the top subscriber on his official OnlyFans account.

”So I gotta take time out of my day, almost every day to, you know, do my OnlyF*ns,” Cory Sandhagen said on his Instagram. “Everyone wants to kind of sh*t on me for having them as a sponsor or whatever, but joke’s on you, I made $2 million last month. Mostly from this guy.

“I don’t really know who he is. His tagger name is ‘Godofhorrors69’. I’m pretty sure it’s Figgy (Deiveson Figueiredo). Everything he writes to me is in broken English…He makes me do all kinds of crazy sh*t for him, like sing stupid karaoke songs.”

Himself competing for the interim bantamweight crown back in 2021, Sandhagen took on Russian force, Yan on short-notice, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against the Dudinka native.