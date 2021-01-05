Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe TJ Dillashaw should get an immediate title shot.

Dillashaw is eligible to compete in the UFC as of later this month and has gone on record stating that he would like to fight for the bantamweight title immediately upon his return.

However, Sandhagen — who is set to face Frankie Edgar on February 6 — believes a win for himself should earn him the next crack.

“I think it’s gotta be a title shot, if it makes sense in my head. That’s why I took the fight more than anything,” Sandhagen said in a recent interview of what’s next should he defeat Edgar (via Middle Easy). “I think if I beat Frankie and I keep myself busy, and I don’t play this game of ‘Oh I’m the number two guy so I deserve it after that.’ I’m not going to play that game with the UFC.

“I wanted to stay busy, I wanted a big name, I wanted someone that is good, and Edgar’s it.”

Sandhagen would certainly be deserving of a shot with a win over Edgar as that would put him on a two-fight winning streak with six wins in his last seven UFC outings.

However, Dillashaw is the bigger name as well as the former champion so it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to leapfrog Sandhagen for the next title shot.

But as far as “The Sandman” is concerned, Dillashaw needs at least one win over a top guy before getting a chance at regaining his title — especially after a two-year suspension due to a failed drug test.

“I think TJ definitely needs a win over one of these top guys too, before he comes back and fights for a belt,” Sandhagen added. “I heard him say he’s playing the financially secure card, and ‘I’ll wait for a title shot,’ this and that.

“We’ve been putting in work while you’ve been gone. So that would kind of be a bummer if they just gave it to him.”

For now, nobody knows what will happen as current champion Petr Yan still has to defend his title against Aljamain Sterling.

Regardless, do you agree with Sandhagen?