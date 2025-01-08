‘Joe Rogan Thinks UFC Will Pay It’: Daniel Cormier Weighs in on Jon Jones’ $30 Million Request
If the UFC wants to book a title unification clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, they’re gonna have to pony up some serious dough.
Following his third-round stoppage of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, ‘Bones’ left the door open for a long-awaited showdown with Aspinall to unify their respective heavyweight titles. But just because Jones is willing to take the fight, doesn’t mean he’s going to do it for cheap.
According to popular podcaster and long-time UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, the undisputed heavyweight champions’s asking price is a whopping $30 million. That might sound like a lot, but let’s not forget that ‘Bones’ is without a doubt the greatest mixed martial artist in the history of the sport, regardless of your opinion on his antics outside the cage.
Add that to the fact that Jones vs. Aspinall would be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history, and you’ve got an opportunity for both fighters to cash in big. Especially Jones.
However, not everyone is convinced that Dana White and Co will fork over that kind of cash for anyone not named Conor McGregor.
“Rogan thinks that the UFC is gonna pay it,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. Rogan thinks that the UFC will pay the $30 million to get Jon Jones in there with Tom Aspinall. I’m not sure he gets to 30, but if you ask for 30 and you get 20 or you get 15, that’s a win for Jon Jones.”
Cormier thinks the UFC needs tom Aspinall to beat jon jones
DC’ also stressed the importance of not only getting Jon Jones inside the Octagon with Aspinall, but the Brit coming out on top in their potential clash. If not, ‘Bones’ could potentially walk away from the fight game with gold still strapped around his waist, leaving the promotion in a precarious position.
“Jones leaves, and you can do whatever you want,” Cormier said. “We could go Aspinall versus [Alex] Pereira, Aspinall versus this guy, or that guy. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter because, even though Francis Ngannou isn’t the name that Jon Jones is, people were saying when Jones became champ, “Well, he didn’t beat Francis,” right? There was a break in the heavyweight championship timeline. If you want to say it like that, we can make massive fights, but it will never overcome the idea that Jon Jones left as the champ. And then that would happen two times back to back. So it’d be a massive mistake.
“They’ve got to get him in there with Aspinall. And you’ve got to hope that Aspinall wins if you want the heavyweight title to continue being what the heavyweight title has been. Because if he doesn’t, and Jones goes, ‘I’m walking away as the greatest of all time, as the reigning heavyweight champion,” it leaves a gap that’s hard to fill.'”