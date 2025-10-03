Corey Anderson Outclasses Yagshimuradov in Dominant Decision Victory – PFL Dubai Highlights

Corey Anderson earned his 20th career win at PFL Dubai, handily defeating Dovlet Yagshimuradov to claim the light heavyweight championship.

After absorbing a couple of eye pokes and an onslaught of strikes from Yagshimuradov, Anderson scored a late takedown. Unfortunately, it likely wasn’t enough for ‘Overtime’ to steal back the round after getting rocked from a big right hand from his opponent near the halfway point of the first.

As Yagshimuradov showed signs of slowing in the second, Anderson started to take over the action, controlling the Smart Cage and landing a big takedown in the opening minutes of the fourth. Anderson implemented the same strategy in the fifth and final round, delivering a dominant, albeit uneventful performance.

Official Result: Corey Andeson def. Dovlet Yagshimuradov via unanimous decision (49-45, 48-47, 49-45) to win the PFL light heavyweight championship.

