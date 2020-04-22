Corey Anderson Says Sorry To Jon Jones For Questioning His Religious Beliefs

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has issued a public apology for questioning the religious beliefs of 205lb champion Jon Jones.

Anderson took to social media last night to address comments he had previously directed at Jones which questioned his religion, he wrote.

“Ever since the UFC 232 incident, I allowed myself to come out of my character as a believer. And I blame myself for allowing it to happen. So I’d like to make a public apology to Jon Jones for all my previous social media posts and interviews about his religious beliefs and being a Christian. In this time away from the world, I’ve been able to dig deep into my Bible, pray and ask questions about living my life more and more as a Child of God. And one of the things I’ve learned is that, as a believer myself, I should have directed my issues pertaining his beliefs DIRECTLY to him and not into the media. As a man, I can admit when I am wrong, and I was/am wrong. As a fighter and a competitor, it’s easy to let the way of the world influence you to do the things the world wants you to do But as a believer, I AM supposed to live the way the LORD wants me to and walk the way that will shed light on him and his word.”

Last year Anderson attacked Jones for presenting himself as a religious man while also taking drugs and committing crimes.

“A lot of his Bible sh*t is fake to me,” Anderson told TMZ. “The fact that he keeps quoting these Bible verses, and he’s even got Philippians 4:13, which is one of my favorite verses, tatted on his chest. I’m the type of person that I wake up in the morning, and I read my Bible. I’m a God-fearing man. He puts things (out there), ‘God this, God that.’ But then he goes out and does drugs, you’re popping for steroids, and you’re failing a test, and you’re (committing hit-and-run against) pregnant women and running from the scene. You can’t sit there and mix God and still live that life.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Is it necessary for Corey Anderson to apologize for attacking the religious beliefs of Jon Jones?