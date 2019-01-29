Conor McGregor’s Coach Thinks Donald Cerrone Fight Would Be Exciting

Conor McGregor’s coach believes the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion fighting Donald Cerrone would be a fight that fans want to see.

These two stars also appear to be down for the fight as there was speculation late last year and then earlier this month, they traded some words. These exchange is believed to be a sign that both fighters are willing to share the Octagon together.

In the mind of Owen Roddy, he believes that it’s a fan favorite fight due to the names involved. He also thinks it would be an exciting fight.

“The Cerrone one, it looks good,” Roddy told Eurobash. “It’s a fan favorite fight. Cerrone comes out and he looks to swing and Conor’s going to be looking to knock him out. The banter beforehand, I don’t see it being as [turbulent], I think it will be funny. Both guys will go back and forth and that will be exciting for fans. I think it would be a very exciting fight.”

Roddy understands that there has been some desire to see UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway fight McGregor. The only problem with that is the fact McGregor hasn’t seemed as interested in it compared to fighting Cerrone.

“[Holloway is] putting the digs in. I saw the post of him the other day in the Jameson [Distillery]…but I don’t know. I think the Cerrone one…because [McGregor and Cerrone] both engaged directly…Conor said he’d do it and then Cerrone said he’d do it…I think that might be in the pipeline,” he said.



“I can’t confirm that 100 percent obviously, but I think the fans would love it. It’s a great fight that people want to see. They can see the two of them in there, standing up and having a bang.”

