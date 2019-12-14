Coach: Donald Cerrone Struggles With Southpaws Like Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy has been talking up his man ahead of his eagerly anticipated return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Despite admitting UFC veteran Cerrone is a ‘very talented’ fighter, he believes McGregor will be able to exploit a weakness in his opponents’ game and get an emphatic victory on Jan 18. (H/T MMA Fighting’s Eurobash Podcast)

“I like the Cerrone fight, but he’s very talented. It’s only when you start looking at all of his fights and the tools that he has — he’s got weapons, he’s got lots of weapons and he’s good everywhere, he’ll mix it up. Yeah, he’s a very talented fighter, but like everyone he has holes in his game. Roddy told MMA Fighting.

“He has struggled a little bit with southpaws and there’s no better southpaw in the world than Conor. I think we can land shots on him and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

“Once things start to build the fight will be big , the fight has only been officially announced a couple of weeks ago, so it’s building nicely. When it starts getting into the New Year, three or four weeks out it’s just going to explode. Cerrone and Conor, the match up is perfect. Their mentalities, their attitudes…their attitudes towards fighting…I think it’s going to build for an exciting fight and exciting build-up to a fight.”

“They’ll be back and forth, Conor will be throwing some stick, but Cerrone will be able to take it and he’ll be able to throw it back as well. There is mutual respect there, I don’t think it will…the back and forth… get too dirty or anything like that. It’ll be light-hearted and that will be nice, and it will be enjoyable for everybody. When they get in and do it, it’s going to be a very exciting fight.” (Transcribed by Peter Carroll at MMA Fighting)

