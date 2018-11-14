Conor McGregor Won’t Drink Proper Twelve With Khabib Or Mayweather

Conor McGregor has no interest in sharing a swig of his Proper Twelve whiskey with Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Both men are the latest to have defeated the Irishman in combat sports competition. McGregor fought Mayweather inside the boxing ring last year, and was defeated via 10th round TKO. “Mystic Mac” returned to the Octagon at UFC 229 to challenge Khabib for the UFC lightweight title.
“The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank. Despite the setbacks, McGregor seems eager to get right back into the Octagon again. Whether that’s an immediate rematch with Khabib, or another fight, remains to be seen.
In the meantime, McGregor is currently busy promoting his new whiskey endeavor. Speaking with Entrepreneur.com, McGregor was asked which of his former opponents, Mayweather or Khabib, would he share a drink of his Proper 12 whiskey with. McGregor’s response? Neither:
“To be honest, neither,” McGregor said. “I drink Proper No. Twelve with those close to me. My friends and family and those I grew up with, that is whom I like to sit and have a glass of Proper whiskey with.
“I also love to enjoy it with customers and consumers in bars. That has been even more fun than I expected.”
McGregor then explained the decision behind releasing his own brand of whiskey:
“The decision to make my own Irish whiskey was very natural, almost inevitable,” McGregor said. “I’ve always loved Irish whiskey — I’m an Irishman after all. My late grandfather played a huge role in my taste for Irish whiskey.
“It was under his tutelage I began to study and truly appreciate whiskey. Over the years, I’ve been approached by many Irish whiskey brands asking me to endorse their product.
“I have nothing against endorsement deals; I have several with brands and products I believe in, that is no secret. However, something about simply endorsing an Irish whiskey didn’t feel right to me — I wanted to create my own, I wanted to do it my way and I wanted to do it right — from start to finish.
“I love Ireland, its land and its people, I was born here, will raise my children here, and I will die here. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of our culture as a whole — something that would make my people proud.”