Conor McGregor Won’t Drink Proper Twelve With Khabib Or Mayweather

Conor McGregor has no interest in sharing a swig of his Proper Twelve whiskey with Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both men are the latest to have defeated the Irishman in combat sports competition. McGregor fought Mayweather inside the boxing ring last year, and was defeated via 10th round TKO. “Mystic Mac” returned to the Octagon at UFC 229 to challenge Khabib for the UFC lightweight title.

“The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank. Despite the setbacks, McGregor seems eager to get right back into the Octagon again. Whether that’s an immediate rematch with Khabib, or another fight, remains to be seen.

In the meantime, McGregor is currently busy promoting his new whiskey endeavor. Speaking with Entrepreneur.com, McGregor was asked which of his former opponents, Mayweather or Khabib, would he share a drink of his Proper 12 whiskey with. McGregor’s response? Neither:

“To be honest, neither,” McGregor said. “I drink Proper No. Twelve with those close to me. My friends and family and those I grew up with, that is whom I like to sit and have a glass of Proper whiskey with. “I also love to enjoy it with customers and consumers in bars. That has been even more fun than I expected.”

McGregor then explained the decision behind releasing his own brand of whiskey: