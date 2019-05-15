Conor McGregor Will Have A Familiar Face In His Corner When He Returns

Spread the word!













Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland head coach John Kavanagh says he will be in the corner of Conor McGregor when the superstar makes his return to the Octagon.

McGregor is likely to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at some point. Depending on the day a return seems imminent. As for who the “Notorious” will be facing, well that’s a question that is getting harder to answer by the second.

However, one thing looks for certain. That is, McGregor’s longtime coach Kavanagh will be in his corner.

“I don’t think [me cornering Conor] is in doubt,” Kavanagh said while speaking ahead of Bellator London on June 22 (h/t Irish Mirror).

“I’m sure I’ll be there, we talk almost daily.”

With a flurry of fight announcements released by the UFC in the last few days, possible opponents for McGregor seem to be looking thin. Still, coach Kavanagh insists ‘The Notorious’ does not have a fight lined up. But when he does, it will be time to get the gang back together again.

“He doesn’t have a fight lined up yet but as soon as he does we’ll get the old gang back together and starting plotting, training and I’m sure he’ll steal the show again, which I’ve no doubt he’ll do.

Kavanagh was then asked about a possible timetable on McGregor’s return or more specifically if we would see him back before year’s end.

“I honestly don’t know,” said Kavanagh. “That’s a question for Conor, he’s got a lot of other stuff going on so I’ll just be honest and say I don’t know.”

Let us know what you think. Will McGregor return to the Octagon before years end? And will coach Kavanagh indeed be in his corner?