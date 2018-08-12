Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo Rematch? Coach Wants It

Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo rematch would be booked by the UFC if it was up to the coach of the ex-UFC featherweight champion as he has called for the second bout in a recent interview.

This was the crowning of McGregor as the top star for the Las Vegas-based promotion. Up to this fight, McGregor was considered a rising contender as he was picking off top fighters in the featherweight division. Once this fight went down, McGregor put his name on top of not only the division but the promotion.

The First Fight

Their first fight went down at the UFC 194 pay-per-view event on December 12, 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In that fight, McGregor moved backward and connected with a left hook that landed on Aldo’s chin.

As a result, McGregor won the fight by KO and was crowned the UFC featherweight champion.

Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo Rematch

Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras stated that his fighter is looking for a big fight at lightweight and thinks it would be a perfect bout.

“We can try to angle for a rematch, because I really did think it was unfair and I think most people thought it was unfair that there wasn’t a rematch,” Pederneiras told MMAjunkie. “But, as far as Conor goes, he isn’t to blame. He may have turned it down. But the UFC had the power to tell him to fight. And they didn’t.”

McGregor is slated to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event that takes place on October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.