Ahead of a planned Octagon return, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor may set an unwanted precedent with the promotion according to fellow former duel-division titleholder, Daniel Cormier, how has warned the organization against granting him an exemption from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Conor McGregor claims he will fight Michael Chandler in December

In the time since, the 35-year-old has been linked with a return to the welterweight limit in tandem with an Octagon comeback against Michael Chandler, which he is adamant will take place in December of this year.

However, at the time of publication, amid rumors that the UFC may grant the Dubliner an exemption to compete once again, without spending a minimum period of six months in the USADA testing pool, McGregor has yet to submit any anti-doping tests to the promotional partners.

And according to the aforenoted, Cormier, the UFC would potentially find themselves in a sticky situation if they grant an exemption to McGregor to make a quickfire return to active competition.

“Conor (McGregor) confirmed it, and confirmed it for December (a comeback fight), saying it’ll be him and (Michael) Chandler,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “We’ve all been led to believe that Conor McGregor doesn’t have to do anything if he doesn’t want to. Hell, he doesn’t have to be in the USADA program, even though the rules have stated that it has to be six months before he goes into actual competition.”



“His manager, Audie Attar said, ‘We will do everything the right way,’ but let’s not forget, Conor was one of the most tested athletes in the USADA program before he got injured,” Cormier explained. “Here’s where the issue becomes – you make that exemption, then how do you implement the rule for the rest of the people? My question is, how do you implement and make the USADA programe be what it’s supposed to be when there are room for exceptions?” (Transcribed by MMA News)

