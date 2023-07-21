Amid continued questions regarding his status and situation with anti-doping agency, USADA (United State Anti-Doping Agency), Conor McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar has claimed that the Dubliner is “going to do things the right way” following discussions with the UFC and the testing agency.

McGregor, who turned 35 years old earlier this month, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 two years ago, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

2 years ago today, Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor for the 2nd time in a row 🔥pic.twitter.com/uCzxJOQ3Sh — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) July 10, 2023

Featuring as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, Conor McGregor served on the reality television show against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, with the pair expected to fight at the welterweight limit in their respective returns to active competition.

In the midst of a two-fight losing run, McGregor, who is a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has yet to submit anti-doping test samples to USADA at the time of publication, with UFC president, Dana White failing to rule out granting the Crumlin native an exemption to return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor’s situation with USADA gets a major update

Commenting on the future of McGregor and the ex-champion’s status with USADA, the aforenoted Attar claimed that the former was in discussions with both the UFC and the testing agency.

“One of the things everybody forgets is that Conor (McGregor) was one of the most tested athletes when he was competing, and we’re going about things the right way,” Attar told MMA Junkie. “We’re in active discussions with the uFC< we’ve spoken to USADA, and we’re going to do things the right way.”

“That’s all I’m going to say about that,” Attar explained. “The thing about Conor McGregor is, people will speculate and stories run wild that are nine times out of 10 very inaccurate and false, so that’s all I’ll say about that. But certainly, he’s looking for a comeback in 2024.”