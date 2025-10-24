Conor McGregor Says UFC Comeback Has Been Guided by God: “I live my life by God’s word”

Conor McGregor is on a mission from God.

After hearing about McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” for the last four years, fight fans were seemingly ready to move on and let McGregor’s legacy live squarely in the past.

But despite all the skepticism on social media, McGregor insists that his return to the Octagon is being guided by a higher power.

“For sure, for sure. I am not here just by chance,” McGregor said at a BKFC press conference. “There is a higher power—God—that dictates my journey and all of our journeys. And I live my life by God’s word. Since that time you mentioned, at the last event, I’ve engaged in a spiritual journey, and I am saved. I am healed. And on the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark that was once in my heart is now a roaring blaze. So, I’m very excited.” “I envy these men up here on this dais. They’re right about to make weight, and they’re going to go in and enjoy and entertain and do what they were called to do—as am I called to do it. I had to dial myself in and go inward, and that I done. I’m very, very excited to come back myself.”



Earlier this year, McGregor claimed that his long-awaited UFC return would go down in June when the promotion invades Washington, D.C. for a history-making night of fights at the White House. McGregor also suggested that his opponent at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would be Michael Chandler, the man he was scheduled to fight at UFC 303 last year.

Whether or not any of that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but if there’s one man who can get McGregor to commit, it’s (no, not Dana White) U.S. President Donald Trump.