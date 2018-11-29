Video: Conor McGregor Trains With One-Year-Old Son

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still staying active in the gym.

Following his October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman is still working out in his spare time, hitting mitts. Recently, McGregor took to his Instagram page to share a touching video of himself, his one-year-old son, and his father all training together.

The video stars with Conor hitting a series of pads, then it moves to Conor Jr. hitting a mini punching bag of his own, dancing after he gives it a whack. And finally, Conor McGregor’s father, Tony, is shown getting some striking work in himself. Check out the video here:

Away from the Octagon, McGregor has been working to promote his new Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. He has expressed interest in rematching Khabib when he returns to the Octagon. However, if that isn’t an option, the Irishman is willing to face the next man in line first.

It remains to be seen how long McGregor will wait before returning to the cage, but as always, it will certainly be a grand affair.