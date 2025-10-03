Conor McGregor Reveals Planned Training Timeline for UFC White House Return

Conor McGregor is already plotting out the timeline for his UFC return.

It’s been more than four years since the last time McGregor stepped foot inside the Octagon. But if he gets his way, he’ll return to MMA’s biggest stage next summer when the promotion delivers its highly anticipated Fight Night card at the White House.

McGregor captured headlines last month when he announced that he would compete at the history-making event, even going so far as to claim his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” is already a “done deal.”

“I have eight months and change out to the White House event,” McGregor said during a pre-fight media call onWednesday. “It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout, and that’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps into being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited at the opportunity. “I was right there with my last one. I was in incredible condition, incredibly well-prepared. Just a slight lapse in concentration led to an injury. I wish to correct that and show what I’m about, and that’s it. I’m eager to get back, and we’ll see what the future holds after that.”

Conor McGregor planning ‘period of isolation’ to prepare for UFC Comeback

McGregor was originally scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year before bowing out of the bout due to a broken pinky toe. With two fights remaining on his UFC contract, McGregor has already re-entered the drug testing pool and expects Chandler to be his opponent at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

As co-owner of BKFC, McGregor has stayed busy during his absence from the Octagon, but if he hopes to make his return a successful one, he understands that all distractions have to be set aside.