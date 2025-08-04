Conor McGregor Throws Kicks on a Yacht, Jake Paul Throws Shade Mocking the Former UFC Star

Jake Paul recently mocked Conor McGregor, a former UFC champ. Conor McGregor has never been one to keep a low profile, so it’s no surprise that his latest attempt at viral dominance came aboard his luxury yacht. Clad in his usual bravado, McGregor posted a video showing himself shadowboxing and throwing kicks, the sea glimmering behind him. The message was clear: the ‘Notorious’ still wants the world to see him as a relevant force in combat sports.

Conor McGregor Mocked by Jake Paul

But the internet, and fellow fighters, are less easily convinced. Enter Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer whose career has been built as much on hype as on hooks. Paul didn’t waste a second, replying to McGregor’s proud clip with the dismissive “Bro just give it up lol.”

If McGregor hoped the video would stir excitement about a possible return, he got attention all right – just not all of it flattering. The Irishman, now 37 years old, has not fought since July 2021 when he shattered his leg against Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor has loudly broadcast intentions to return, but the only confirmed comeback has been to the USADA anti-doping pool, a requirement for any UFC return. There’s chatter of a White House event in 2026, even rumors of a run for the Irish presidency filling the headlines recently. Plus, some time in court surrounding sexual assault controversy.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s trajectory in 2025 is, against expectations, headed in a very different direction – up. At just 28, Paul has parlayed his social media stardom into a boxing career that, while controversial, has defied the cynics. His win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former world champion, moved him into the top 15 of the WBA cruiserweight rankings.