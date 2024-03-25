Conor McGregor claims he broke The Rock’s record in acting bow: ‘I’m the highest paid first time actor of all time’

ByCole Shelton
Conor McGregor made his acting debut as he played a big role in the movie Road House.

McGregor has received positive messages for his acting chops as he stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1980s movie Road House. Before the movie aired, the Irishman sent out a tweet, which he then deleted, and revealed he was the highest-paid first-time actor of all time.

“I’m the highest-paid first-time actor of all time. Add that to the rest of my accolades,” McGregor wrote.

Since then, in the build-up to the movie’s release, Conor McGregor doubled down on the claim saying he is the highest-paid first-time actor. Currently, that record belongs to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who made $5.5 million in the 2001 movie Mummy’s Return.

“That’s the fact, the highest-paid first-time actor of all time so it’s a nice feather in the cap,” McGregor said, via talkSport. “There’s not an action star in Hollywood that could take me on and that’s a fact, so let’s see how it goes.”

McGregor hasn’t revealed how much money he made to be in the Road House remake, but the Irishman claims he made more than $5.5 million and broke The Rock’s record.

Conor McGregor eyes Summer Return

Now that the movie is done and out, Conor McGregor is turning his attention back to MMA and his return to the Octagon.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He has claimed he would return at International Fight Week against Michael Chandler and recently, the Irishman said that is indeed the case.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” McGregor said to ESPN. “And ‘The Mac,’ ‘The Notorious’ will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer… “I had [my training] camp in Dubai [months ago], I had a camp in Cannes. I was preparing, and then I was kind of getting nothing back. And then other things came up and I kind of dipped out. But now, it’s on. So, there’s no messing now. I cannot dip out now.”

Currently, the UFC has yet to formally announce McGregor vs. Chandler, but all reports indicate it will happen.

