Video – Conor McGregor teases UFC return in new boxing training footage in Dublin

Everyone is speculating on the return of Conor McGregor. ‘Will he fight in the UFC or boxing? Who is he to fight next?’ are ongoing questions. ‘The Notorious’ added fuel to the fire as he posted a boxing training video on his Instagram recently.

The Irish-born superstar shared:

“Martial art at the school of excellence.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnVTE8jIt8j/

It is a clip of McGregor hitting pads and dodging in a boxing gym.

Who is Conor McGregor going to fight in his comeback?

Dana White expects Conor McGregor to return to the UFC octagon sometime in 2023. The UFC president has hinted that the top-ranked lightweight ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler would be the ideal opponent. However, some fans are pushing for a bout against BMF champ Jorge Masvidal, or even former world champion Robbie Lawler. Nearly every lightweight on the roster has called out to fight ‘Notorious.’

McGregor once fought in the boxing ring against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster pay-per-view event. Mayweather has since retired from the sport but has been keeping active taking exhibition matches against RIZIN fighters and YouTube celebs.

However, earlier this year, Mayweather’s manager explained that the team is interested in Floyd making a professional comeback in 2023 against either Manny Pacquiao or Conor McGregor. Uday Singh said:

“We already talked and will announce names a bit later. These are very big names as we’ve had interest from a few people like Conor [McGregor] and Manny Pacquiao.”

In response, McGregor said on Twitter:

“I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd.”