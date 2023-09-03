Irish superstar Conor McGregor was spotted sparring with the next generation of talent from the Emerald Isle, Ian Machado Garry.

McGregor has been a constant focus of MMA headlines as of late as the former two-division titleholder surges toward his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. When and where that takes place is still yet to be determined, but according to the timeline laid out by UFC President Dana White, early 2024 is the likeliest scenario.

In the meantime, Conor McGregor is staying busy by traveling the world, drinking daily, and training with one of the promotion’s biggest prospects, Ian Garry. ‘The Notorious’ recently shared some footage of the pair sparring together on social media.

Conor McGregor and Ian Garry Continue to Plot Their Respective Returns

While the drama of Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon continues to unfold, Ian Garry has taken the sport by storm, curating an undefeated record of 13-0, with six of those victories coming under the UFC banner. ‘The Future’ took a big step up in competition at UFC 292 in Boston, securing a dominant victory over welterweight mainstay Neil Magny.

The win landed Garry in the No. 11 spot on the welterweight rankings, signifying that he’s ready for a top-ten contender in his next outing. Who that will be against remains to be seen, but all signs point to Garry making one more appearance in 2023 as the promotion marches toward its 30th-anniversary spectacular at Madison Square Garden this November.

Ian Garry had hoped to share the Octagon with two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 295, but ‘Wonderboy’ reportedly turned down the fight in hopes of booking a clash with former welterweight king Kamaru Usman that same night.

Who would you like to see ‘The Future’ face when he returns to the cage later this year?