Conor McGregor believes his recent weight gain would allow him to lay the smackdown on the UFC’s light heavyweight division. That was the latest claim by ‘The Notorious’ in a tweet that, in true McGregor fashion, was quickly deleted from the social media platform.

“Coupla ten k runs, few rounds sparring, id smack anyone around up to light heavy,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet.

Ever since suffering a nasty leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor has been staying active and getting a significant amount of attention due to his increase in muscle mass during his time away from the Octagon. Many fans and fighters speculate that his exit from the USADA testing pool has likely played a role in him bulking up, but if the Irishman hopes to get back into the cage, he’ll have to play by the same rules as everyone else according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Conor McGregor Stays Relevant by Making Outlandish Claims on Social Media

Conor McGregor is expected to return later this year for a clash with ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. The pair recently wrapped filming the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter where they will compete as opposing coaches before stepping into the Octagon.

When he’s not busy perfecting his craft and gearing up for his highly anticipated return, McGregor usually keeps busy by making outlandish claims and calling out virtually everyone that can keep his name in the headlines. Aside from suggesting that he would “smack around” fighters that outweigh him by 40 pounds, McGregor turned his attention to practically every well-known MMA coach in the industry during an expletive-filled rant that, you guessed it, he deleted shortly after.

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor continues to be a polarizing figure in the world of mixed martial arts whether he is actively competing or not.