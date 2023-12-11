Conor McGregor Sends a word of warning to UFC Champ Islam Makhachev at boxing event in Dubai

Conor McGregor had a message for reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The Irishman was in Dubai over the weekend to take part in the IBA Champions’ Night event. As it turns out, Makhachev was also in attendance, sitting directly across from the Irishman.

Conor Mcgregor and Islam Makhachev watching a boxing match on the opposite corners 👀 pic.twitter.com/3y2vTYh6hN — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 9, 2023

During the evening’s festivities, McGregor entered the ring for a somewhat awkward, yet mostly jovial face-off with former bantamweight king Petr Yan. But first, ‘The Notorious’ did a little dancing around the squared circle before shouting a comment that was clearly aimed toward the seat Makhachev was occupying.

“You know me,” McGregor shouted. “I’m ready to go anywhere. Here and now, I’m ready.”

Conor said this to Islam 😭 pic.twitter.com/dVHzOuDgSv — Full Combat (@fullcombatoff) December 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev Expects Conor McGregor to crawl back into retirement after a loss to Michael chandler

McGregor has taken the periodical shot at the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ on social media and in interviews since Makhachev claimed the 155-pound crown last year, but it’s not something the champ appears to be overly concerned with. In fact, he’s already convinced that the Irishman will take his ball and go home should he come up short in his highly anticipated return against former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler next year.

“It’s a good fight for MMA fans, but if [Michael] Chandler wins, [McGregor] is going to retire for sure,” Makhachev said at a press event earlier this year. “Make some good money and that’s it. But Chandler, so smart guy, because I saw his last couple fights, he fights like crazy, like he comes from the street. “But now I understand why he did this, because if he beat [Dustin] Poirier and [Justin] Gaethje, this fight never happens. But the last four fights, they have same streak, they lose three times, that’s why this fight is happening. And for Conor, he chooses a good way too. He chooses small guy, 170 [pounds], and finally someone is going to win” (h/t MMA Fighting).

