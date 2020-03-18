Conor McGregor Says He Didn’t Train Properly For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has admitted he didn’t train correctly for his fight against UFC lightweight champion and bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman lost the UFC 229 main event via fourth-round submission before a post-fight brawl broke out resulting in both fighters receiving extended bans from the sport.

In an interview with Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report, McGregor opened up about the mistakes he made during his preparations for UFC 229, he said.

“I will admit the fight before UFC 246, I did not train properly and was not in perfect condition,” McGregor said. “Call it what you want. I am hungry today. Hungry like a man who has not eaten for weeks. … When I set my mind to something, there is nothing I can not accomplish. It is that power of belief that makes up the winners.

“I will simply say I was not fully prepared,” McGregor added. “It proves that anything can happen in the fight game. You can trust that I will not make the same mistakes next time. I came out well, and in an instant, things changed. It’s as simple as that.”

In the same interview, McGregor spoke about what’s next for him. ‘Notorious’ looked to assure fight fans he’ll be back in the octagon soon and promised to be in an exciting match-up with an enthralling build-up, he said.

“What the fans, and frankly the fighters, don’t want is a dull fight or a dull lead up to a fight,” McGregor said. “I enjoy every aspect, and the fans deserve to see and hear the real me. I am very passionate and eager to please the fans and win for them and my family. I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again. I look for a good scrap, and if it isn’t going to be that, I have no interest.

” … The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine,” McGregor added. “I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned but trust me—the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”

