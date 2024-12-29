Conor McGregor smokes UFC veteran in brutal social media roast: ‘Can you tell us how to win a world title?’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has engaged in a surprising beef with The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Ramsey Nijem on social media this evening — poking fun at the Californian’s run in the Octagon and his release from his contractual obligations.

McGregor, who has himself been sidelined from combat sports through injury for the last three years, has this evening to boot, played up an exhibition boxing match with YouTuber and professional wrestling star, Logan Paul in the new year — as part of a lucrative “Visit India” tourism campaign, which would see the duo net a staggering $250,000,000 payday.

Withdrawing from a slated comeback fight at UFC 303 back in June, McGregor withdrew from a slated International Fight Week headliner against Michael Chandler, citing a fractured toe just weeks out from their booked welterweight main event showdown.

Conor McGregor engages in war of words with UFC alum Ramsey Nijem

However, on social media this morning, McGregor posted some footage of him drilling ground strikes on a heavy bag during a training drill, to the amusement of the above-mentioned Nijem — who then urged Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz to broker a fight between himself and the Dubliner.

“@ramseynijem can you tell us how to win a world title?” Conor McGregor boldly responded to the 36-year-old on social media. “How about not to get cut from the UFC #BUM.”

Conor McGregor is seen beefing with Former UFC Fighter Ramsey Nijem on Instagram who had a 5-5 Run in the UFC 😬 pic.twitter.com/5Mk92MAoki — Kevin (@realkevink) December 29, 2024

“@thenotoriousmma put the lines away you’re barking up the wrong tree,” Ramsey Nijem posted on his official Instagram Stories. “Please @aliabdelaziz make it happen and let me kill this drug addict @danawhite.”

During his run with the promotion — following an Ultimate Fighter finale loss to former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, Nijem would amass a 5-5 record, landing wins over Danny Downes, C.J. Keith, Jon Proctor, Justin Edwards, and perennial contender, Beneil Dariush.