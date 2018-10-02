Conor McGregor: Khabib’s Brain ‘Is Going To Rattle’

This weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated UFC return in the UFC 229 main event.

“The Notorious” is back for a lightweight title fight – and once again as the challenger. McGregor takes on undefeated 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Things between McGregor and Khabib are extremely personal. So personal, in fact, that things went to the courtroom.

Regardless, these two men will fight this weekend. Each man poses a legitimate threat to the other. McGregor is an elite striker, which appears to be a flaw in “The Eagle’s” abilities. Likewise, McGregor has shown holes in his ground game – where Khabib absolutely thrives.

Taking this all into account, both men are extremely confident they’ll leave Vegas with the gold. McGregor recently spoke to his website, The Mac Life, in anticipation for the contest. “Mystic Mac” predicted that he’ll turn Khabib into a “bobblehead” (via Sherdog):

“I think I’m going to turn him into a bobblehead to be honest,” McGregor said. “I mean it’s personal but it’s the same. It’s always a little personal but in there it’s just a blank face and a new body. “I see him turning into a bobblehead when I hit him. I feel his brain is going to rattle when he gets a clatter off me. That’s what I’m keeping in my head.”

Ready For Five

All confidence aside, Khabib should not be underestimated. Not only has he never lost a round in his MMA career, but he is also extremely durable. In his last outing, he showed the ability to keep a fast pace, both grappling and striking, for five rounds. This is an area that McGregor has struggled with in the past.

Despite his past issues, McGregor maintains that he’s a professional, and will be ready to go all five rounds: