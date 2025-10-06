Conor McGregor reveals Promotion Has Its Own Magic, But “I miss the fight game”

Conor McGregor has a tangible enthusiasm for what he’s doing now as a partial owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and expressed as such at a recent BKFC post-fight press conference. On the heels of BKFC 82 where Mike Perry and Christine Ferea cemented themselves as the King and Queen of Violence, respectively, it resonated as a huge night for the company and the landscape of gloveless combat overall.

When advocating for the idea of revering fighters who lay it all on the line, via video footage provided by MMA Junkie, while also talking about the joy of promoting bare knuckle boxing on the heels of BKFC’s massive first foray into New Jersey, as McGregor said,

“This is why we must really, really, really put our maximum respect and support behind our combatants in here because to fight as well as promote is the real deal.” “To promote on its own is easy and also coincidentally to fight on its own is… easy. People don’t really realize that. You know, you get these fighters, they come up and it’s no one cares about you. You rock in under the radar, no one asks you a question, you get to show up and have fun and do your thing and there’s no stress of outside world and it’s perfect.”

Conor McGregor on massive superstar rise: “it did break me”

‘The Notorious’ would keep expounding upon his own journey in the fighting world and the drawbacks of that confluence between an electric fighting style and being exciting on the mic, as Conor McGregor continued,