Is Conor McGregor Going to Retire from the UFC? ‘The Notorious’ Offers Clues

Conor McGregor continues to give fight fans mixed signals regarding his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Last month, McGregor was found liable for the rape of Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018. The UFC star was ordered to pay the victim more than $250,000 in damages plus a million dollars in legal fees, but McGregor’s financial woes didn’t stop there.

In the ensuing weeks, McGregor was dropped by Proper No. 12 as a spokesman, and retailers throughout the UK and Ireland stopped selling any products associated with McGregor i.e. his Forged Irish Stout. As a result, McGregor could reportedly lose $5-10 million per month.

So, of course, it should come as no surprise that the Irish megastar is once again teasing a return to the Octagon. During a recent exchange on X, McGregor claimed to have had a conversation with UFC CEO Dana White about rebooking his previously scheduled clash with former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

Interestingly, McGregor’s back-and-forth with Chandler came shortly after he posted a gif from the movie Braveheart where Mel Gibson’s character famously yells the line, ‘Freedom.’ Many took that as McGregor once again expressing his desire to be free from the shackles of his UFC contract.

As usual, Dana White played the whole thing aloof when asked about McGregor potentially fighting under the UFC banner again.

“He hasn’t been fighting here in, I don’t know how long,” White said during the UFC 310 post-fight press conference. “Well, if he does fight, it’ll be sometime next year.”

Dana White is asked about Conor McGregor#UFC pic.twitter.com/QayipnoEUx — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 8, 2024

Is Conor McGregor moving back to the U.S. following Civil Suit fallout

With the fallout stemming from his civil suit, McGregor is reportedly considering a move back to the United States where he still has strong support from fans. According to one source per the Irish Mirror: