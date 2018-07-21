Conor McGregor Reportedly Nearing Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time

Conor McGregor might just avoid jail time for his actions before UFC 223 back in April.

The Irishman stormed media day with his entourage and attacked a pair of fighter buses carrying competitors for the next night’s card. A few fighters on the bus were either shaken up or injured from McGregor’s actions.

Later on that night he turned himself in to local authorities and was charged with one count of felony mischief and three counts of misdemeanor assault. The 30-year-old made bail on $50,000.

TMZ is reporting that the Irishman’s legal team is closing in on a plea deal would prevent him from serving jail time and also allow him to travel freely to and from the United States.

Initially McGregor was looking at the possibility of up to seven years in prison and permanent deportation from the country. The plea deal could be finalized in the next few days as McGregor is due back in New York court next week.

McGregor’s reason for the bus attack in New York was in attempt to throw down with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had confronted “The Notorious One’s” good friend and training partner Artem Lobov at the designated UFC 223 fighter hotel earlier that week.

If McGregor is finally able to get these legal issues out of the way, it allows him to shift his focus to booking a long-anticipated 155-pound title fight with Nurmagomedov so the pair can settle their differences once and for all.