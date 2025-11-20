Conor McGregor Removes Instagram Presence as Rumors of UFC Return Gain Momentum

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor appears to have deleted his Instagram account as he gets ready for his 2026 UFC comeback.

Earlier, McGregor had declared on X that he would be taking a break from social media to focus better and avoid distractions in any manner.

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, recently informed Ariel Helwani that the Irishman is primed for a successful comeback and has requested that his coach devise a strategy to intensify training, find additional training partners, and take all necessary steps to ensure his return to the octagon is a success. Kavanagh said:

“On our end, we’re 100% in. He has asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June on how we will ramp up our training. He’s showing up again; he’s back in the gym most mornings early. He’s having fun with it, but I got a bunch of messages after the show on Saturday night. He wants to fight everybody... From a training point of view? He’s already tasked me with putting together a team of suitable training partners. We’ll do some of it in the gym, some of it in his house, so he is fully locked in that we are going to be making the walk in what is it, six, seven months?”

"He's fully locked in that we're going to be making the walk in what is it, 6 [or] 7 months?" @John_Kavanagh says him and McGregor have already started training for the White House card 👀 #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/HeC8MU0Qyw — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) November 17, 2025

Additionally, McGregor has already indicated that he would like to train with champion Khamzat Chimaev and Merab Dvalishvili, who can greatly assist him with their wrestling abilities.

[Note: As of the time of writing this piece, Conor McGregor’s Instagram account remains deactivated.]

Dustin Poirier breaks down potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout

Dustin Poirier has shared the octagon three times with Conor McGregor and once with Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond’ is aware of both fighters’ advantages and disadvantages. During the UFC 322 presser, when asked about how this potential bout could play out, he said:

“I think Conor sparks him. I just think it’s a bad stylistic matchup for Chandler.”

Check out Dustin Poirier’s comments below (19:54):