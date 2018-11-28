Conor McGregor Receives Ban From Driving For Several Months Over Speeding

Conor McGregor receives big time ban from driving over speeding. Yes, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion found himself in trouble with the law yet again. However, this time, it wasn’t as serious as his previous incidents were.

On Wednesday, RTE reported that McGregor has been banned from driving for six months and was fined €1000 [$1128.09] for speeding. Judge Desmond Zaidan, who oversaw the case, decided to give McGregor the disqualification once he pleaded guilty to breaking the 100 kph speed limit at Blackchurch on the N7, Kill, Co Kildare on Oct. 11, 2017.

The decision was made once he was ordered to appear in court to face four road traffic charges, speeding, driving without a license, failing to produce a license at the scene and failing to produce it at a Garda [police] station.

As a result, the state decided to pull all three charges pertaining to the driving license once McGregor put in his plead. That guilty plead was to driving at 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The report goes onto state that McGregor said, “I gotta drive safer” after pleading guilty. What’s interesting is the fact that the Irish Independent reports that the judge noted that the Irishman had 12 previous motoring convictions.

McGregor was last seen in action at the UFC 229 pay-per-view when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission. He’s also in the process of trying to find himself in the trouble that he’s dealing with.

It all started with his brawl with Nurmagomedov after their UFC 229 fight last month. The NSAC is expected to hand out his punishment on December 10th.