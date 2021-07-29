The notorious Conor McGregor is a figure that fight fans either love or hate. He exploded onto the scene with a brash persona and a championship caliber talent to back his words up.

McGregor quickly became the highest drawing MMA fighter in the world earning two world championships. Not to mention a humongous payday against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Conor has the gift of gab and is probably the most quotable fighter in the game today.

Here is our list of the top 15 Conor McGregor quotes from his prestigious career.

“Who da fuk is that guy?!”(To Jeremy Stephens) I just want to take this chance to apologize… to absolutely nobody! The double champ does what the fuk he wants!” There’s no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession. Talent does not exist, we are all equals as human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that’s that. I am not talented, I am obsessed.” “I run this whole thing. I run New York. I run this whole ship. Without me, none of this happens. I run this whole shat. Everyone in this game does what they’re fukin told except for me and rightly fukin so.” “Doubt is only removed by action. If you’re not working then that’s where doubt comes in.” “We’re not just here to take part, we’re here to take over.” “What are you doing with a schoolbag on stage? You can’t even read.”(To Floyd Mayweather) “Me and Jesus are cool. I’m cool with all the gods. Gods recognize gods.” “These custom-made suits ain’t cheap. This solid gold pocket watch… Three people died making this watch.” “All that matters is how you see yourself. If you see yourself as the king, with all the belts and everything, and no matter what no one else says, as long as you see that, and really believe in it, then that’s what’s going to happen” “When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife. ‘Baby, we done it. We’re rich, baby, Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties.” “Always look to learn. Learning something new is a great feeling. The feeling of progress.” “Timing beats speed. Precision beats power.” “Just please show up December 12. I don’t want to scare him anymore. He’s petrified. He went running before. So I’m going to take the opposite approach: Cuddle him, look after him, whisper sweet nothings, tell him it’s going to be all right. It will be over quick.”(To Jose Aldo) “Surprise, surprise, motherfuckers. The king is back.”