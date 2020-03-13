Conor McGregror Praised For $1M Pledge To Families Of 9/11 First Responders

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has been praised after pledging $1m to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

The charity supports the families of firefighters and law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty across the US.

The MMA superstar stuck to his word after previously promising to donate $5 for every bottle of his Proper Whisky which was sold in celebration of the forthcoming St Patricks Day.

Speaking about the charity he has helped and why he decided to pledge such a large amount, McGregor said.

“These sales enable us to make our first significant donation to such deserving families. First responders around the world are the true-life heroes.

“They are the ones running into emergency situations. This has been a dream of ours since we started the business.”We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honour these proper heroes.

“The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss. I hope to inspire my fans and all Proper Twelve drinkers to join me and support this worthwhile cause.”

Stephen Siller was a firefighter who lost his life trying to save others on 9/11. His brother Frank Siller the founder and CEO of the charity named in his honour reacted to the Irishman’s generous donation whilst speaking to TMZ, he said.

“It’s just incredible for somebody with his stature, but he wants to make a difference, and this is really a big difference. One million dollars is a lot of money.”

This is the latest chariable act from McGregor who seems intent on cleaning up his image. Over the Christmas period the UFC fighter and his partner Dee Devlin donated $27,000 worth of toys to homeless and underprivileged children in Dublin, Ireland.

Do these generous acts of charity change your opinion of Conor McGregor?