Conor McGregor Donates $27,000 Worth Of Toys To Homeless Children

As Conor McGregor beefs up for his Octagon return at 170 pounds next month, he’s keeping in the holiday spirit by being very generous.

“The Notorious,” along with his partner, Dee Devlin, donated €25,000 ($27,000) worth of toy vouchers to a children’s charity for the homeless in his native Ireland. Inner City Helping Homeless took to their official Facebook page to release a statement, thanking the McGregors for their generous donation.

“Thank you so much to Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa’s Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run up to Christmas. We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santas Grotto allowing us to help make children’s Christmas more special.”\

McGregor is known for being very generous with his wealth. The Irishman funded a project recently that would build a total of eight homes for the homeless in Ireland, and also donated $1 million of his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey profits to first responders.

The former UFC champ champ will likely come into another big payday when he headlines UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18 in a welterweight showdown.

What do you make of McGregor’s kind gesture during the holiday season?