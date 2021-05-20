Conor McGregor gave more than a message of support to a young fan’s dad who reached out to the UFC superstar on Twitter after his child underwent brain surgery earlier this week.

It all started when the father, going by the Twitter handle @Geo_youngson reached out to McGregor for some encouragement after his son underwent brain surgery, attached with a picture of the young boy recovering in the hospital. Just three days later, McGregor replied to the young fan on Twitter, encouraging him as he begins his recovery and offering the young fan tickets to a UFC live event in the future along with merch from his fitness company, McGregor FAST.

What’s up Luca my man! Stay strong young brother!

Heal up and we will get you out to a live @ufc event in the near future ❤️ https://t.co/NjIddlp3kt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 20, 2021

Get this young man a pair of @McGregorFast gloves and some @McGregorFast merchandise!

A real fighter, Luca! https://t.co/NjIddlp3kt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 20, 2021

Luca’s story quickly went viral on social media following the original outreach, and McGregor was joined by a few big names in the UFC community with messages of support for the young fan.

All the best young Luca. Wishing you a speedy recovery and a bright future. All the best Luca! https://t.co/gN0g1SY1lr — michael (@bisping) May 20, 2021

MMA community is thinking about you, Luca! Admire your toughness, my man. I hope to see you at a live event in the future. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 19, 2021

Since his rise to stardom in the UFC, McGregor has shown a different side to his brash personality in the octagon. Leading up to his UFC interim featherweight title win against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, McGregor was in contact with another young fan of his in Ireland who was battling cancer and was on the phone with him for a while along with his family and friends. McGregor promised to bring the belt back home to the cancer patient, but tragically the young fan passed away just days after the phone call.

It’s always encouraging to see top athletes across sports using their platform to make a difference in the world, and McGregor is no different. He is just weeks away from his highly-anticipated trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10th in Las Vegas.

What’s your reaction to Luca’s story and Conor McGregor’s outreach to children around the world?