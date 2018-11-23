Conor McGregor Offers To ‘Back Up’ WWE Star

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is now teasing a WWE appearance.

McGregor comes off a first-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 earlier this year. The Irishman failed to recapture the lightweight title from the Russian grappling phenom. Now, he’s gunning for an immediate rematch, but is willing to face the next man up if need be.

It also seems like McGregor is willing to make a WWE appearance in the meantime. Recently, McGregor responded to one of WWE’s hottest stars at the moment, fellow Irish countrywoman and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch recently responded to a story on Twitter suggesting that she’s “channeling” McGregor due to her brash trash talk on the mic.

However, Lynch said that, while she and McGregor share Irish blood, she’d snap his arm if they ever came within two miles of one another. But she also did say she’d share some whiskey with him after the fight:

“The Man channels no one. @ TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.”

McGregor responded by telling Lynch to call him if she ever needs some “Proper back up,” referencing his Proper 12 whiskey:

“Call me when you need Proper back up.”