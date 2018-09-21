Conor McGregor Offers Brutal Prediction For Grudge Match With Khabib

Conor McGregor offers brutal prediction for how his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title will end at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Importance

This fight is obviously a big one for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s also the first fight in nearly two years for him inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor Offers Brutal Prediction

There were a lot of things said between McGregor and Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 press conference that was hosted by UFC President Dana White in New York City on Thursday. During that media event, a reporter asked McGregor to call his shot for the fight and offer a prediction.

“Domination,” McGregor said Thursday at a press conference (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “His head bouncing off the canvas. All his pony talk is going to be f*cking put on blast October 6th.” “As long as it takes,” McGregor said. “I believe, one [round]. He has a glass jaw. The Chechens, my Chechen friends, the soldiers. They told me that they had chicken jaws in Dagestan and I believe them. Because I know a glass jaw when I see one, and I’ve seen this man wobble many times. I’ve seen his brother sparked unconscious in another promotion. I know he is afraid of a smack. If you’re afraid of a smack off me, a smack will feel like a double-barrel shotgun. So, I believe inside the first. But I have been wrong before. I will be prepared for five rounds. You’re looking at a fighting veteran. I’ve come through it all. I’ve been through it all. I’ve been on both sides of the world. “I’ve been on the boxing side and I’ve been on this side. I’m ready for any occurrence, but this man is a glass-jawed bum. I’m going to shatter him like that [bus] glass was shattered, may God have mercy on its soul on October 6th.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.