Conor McGregor Reveals He Was Offered Khabib Rematch In Brooklyn Before Tony Ferguson Deal

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is chasing a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair initially fought back in October of 2018, where Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event via neck crank. After that, McGregor has remained out-of-action, until being booked for his highly-anticipated return this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020). Speaking in a new interview with the UFC on BT Sport, McGregor revealed a rematch with Nurmagomedov was nearly booked.

Before Nurmagomedov was booked to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this April, McGregor was offered the rematch with “The Eagle” in Brooklyn later this year. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“As soon as it’s there. Maybe in Brooklyn, when is that April? It could very well happen. It was offered to me, it was offered when they couldn’t come to a deal with Tony. I took it straight away. It was scheduled, or rumored, or something, and there was obviously something going on behind closed doors and Dana hit me up and offered it to me and I accepted it of course. It’s going to happen, it’ll happen.”

"We'll get that bout again, maybe in April."



"It was offered to me, I took it straight away."



Conor McGregor reveals he was offered the Khabib rematch before an agreement could be reached with Tony Ferguson 👀



Order #UFC246 here ➡️ https://t.co/z8cH3CwHdF pic.twitter.com/vAoDBcslS9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 15, 2020

Instead, Nurmagomedov will face Ferguson, while McGregor headlines UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll take on Donald Cerrone in a welterweight scrap, which UFC president Dana White is treating as a lightweight bout in which neither man is cutting weight.

What do you think about McGregor nearly getting a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn before the fight with Tony Ferguson was booked?